Crisil Boosts Wealth Management with PriceMetrix Acquisition

Crisil, an S&P Global Company, has announced its acquisition of PriceMetrix, a top provider of performance benchmarking and data-driven insights for the wealth management sector.

Based in Toronto, PriceMetrix serves major wealth management firms in the United States and Canada, boasting a proprietary database covering $8 trillion in assets and 30 million investment accounts.

This strategic acquisition, which includes key products like ValueOne and SignalOne, aims to enhance Crisil's global standing in wealth management and benchmarking analytics.

