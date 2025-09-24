Tripura University Shines with Three Faculty in Stanford's Top 2% Scientists List

In a significant achievement for Tripura University and the broader scientific fraternity of Northeast India, three esteemed faculty members have been honored by Stanford University. The names of Professors Binod Chandra Tripathy, Arabinda Ghosh, and Ratan Das feature in the 2025 edition of Stanford's globally respected Top 2% Scientists list, a testament to their outstanding contributions to research.

Professor Binod Chandra Tripathy, a luminary in the Department of Mathematics, has achieved acclaim for his work in areas including classes of sequences, matrix classes, and series analysis. Meanwhile, Dr. Arabinda Ghosh, from the Department of Molecular Biology and Bioinformatics, excels in computational systems biology and computer-aided drug design. Assistant Professor Dr. Ratan Das focuses his research on material science and condensed matter physics.

This recognition by Stanford hinges on standardized citation metrics developed in collaboration with Elsevier and Scopus. It places these scholars among the most impactful researchers worldwide, across 22 scientific fields. For Tripura University and its faculty, this accolade reinforces their growing role on the international research stage, exemplifying Northeast India's rising influence in scientific domains.

