The Inside Look at India's FinTech User Experience

A recent study featured in the Reserve Bank of India's September Bulletin highlights user experience as a pivotal factor in India's FinTech ecosystem, primarily influenced by app popularity, updates, and data privacy measures.

Payment and lending applications are more frequently downloaded compared to banking apps, the report notes, underscoring the necessity for customer-centric policies in advancing FinTech innovations.

The study analyzes over 5.69 million reviews from April 2022 to August 2024, uncovering key customer concerns around customer support and service, app functionality, and loan-related processing. Trust is highlighted as the most positive sentiment across the sectors, contrasting with negative emotions like anger and sadness.

