The Inside Look at India's FinTech User Experience

India's FinTech ecosystem study highlights user experience, focusing on app trends, privacy, and customer feedback. Payment and lending apps dominate installations over banking counterparts. The study reveals polarized reviews, with trust being the predominant sentiment. Key concerns include customer support, app functionality, and loan-related issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-09-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 23:18 IST
A recent study featured in the Reserve Bank of India's September Bulletin highlights user experience as a pivotal factor in India's FinTech ecosystem, primarily influenced by app popularity, updates, and data privacy measures.

Payment and lending applications are more frequently downloaded compared to banking apps, the report notes, underscoring the necessity for customer-centric policies in advancing FinTech innovations.

The study analyzes over 5.69 million reviews from April 2022 to August 2024, uncovering key customer concerns around customer support and service, app functionality, and loan-related processing. Trust is highlighted as the most positive sentiment across the sectors, contrasting with negative emotions like anger and sadness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

