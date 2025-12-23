Left Menu

Liquor Bust: Arrests and Suspensions Unfold in Illegal Trade Scandal

Five individuals, including a wine shop owner, have been arrested in connection with selling illegal foreign liquor without proper documentation. An official from the excise department was also suspended. Authorities seized 40,000 bottles valued at Rs 10 crore. An SIT is investigating the matter after a complaint was filed.

Gurugram | Updated: 23-12-2025 20:30 IST
  • India

A significant breakthrough has occurred in the case of illegal liquor sales as five men, including the owner of a wine shop, have been apprehended, and an excise department official has faced suspension.

The individuals arrested include Ajay, Ankush Goyal, Manoj, and Sugreev Kumar, involved in selling foreign liquor without proper holograms, evading taxes. The operation was exposed after police and excise authorities seized 40,000 bottles worth Rs 10 crore from 'The Theka Wine Shop' near Signature Tower.

The owner, Kumar, recently deported from Indonesia, was detained in Delhi. The Special Investigation Team is probing how the offenders bypassed legal checks to distribute liquor at such a scale, with further revelations expected from Kumar during remand.



