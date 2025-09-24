Left Menu

Haryana's Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana: A Boost for Women Empowerment

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is set to launch the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana on September 25, aiming to empower nearly 22 lakh women with financial aid. The program, announced during his state budget, reinforces the government's commitment to welfare and women-focused initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 23:44 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana is poised for a significant boost in women empowerment with the launch of the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, orchestrated by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. The scheme will officially commence on September 25, symbolizing the state's commitment to welfare under the pillars of policy, intent, and execution.

Within 192 days of presenting the state budget of Rs 2,05,017 crore, Saini has turned this ambitious scheme into reality, reflecting his administration's motto—'Niti, Neeyat, and Nishpadan'. Launching on the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, the initiative will see the rollout of a mobile app for eligible women to register, from Panchkula.

The scheme aims to financially support 22 lakh women between ages 23 and 60, from families earning up to Rs 1 lakh annually, with Rs 2,100 assistance. The event will witness statewide celebrations involving key political and administrative figures and will promote women's health through the 'Swasth Mahila - Sashakt Parivar' campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

