Haryana's Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana: A Boost for Women Empowerment
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is set to launch the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana on September 25, aiming to empower nearly 22 lakh women with financial aid. The program, announced during his state budget, reinforces the government's commitment to welfare and women-focused initiatives.
- Country:
- India
Haryana is poised for a significant boost in women empowerment with the launch of the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, orchestrated by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. The scheme will officially commence on September 25, symbolizing the state's commitment to welfare under the pillars of policy, intent, and execution.
Within 192 days of presenting the state budget of Rs 2,05,017 crore, Saini has turned this ambitious scheme into reality, reflecting his administration's motto—'Niti, Neeyat, and Nishpadan'. Launching on the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, the initiative will see the rollout of a mobile app for eligible women to register, from Panchkula.
The scheme aims to financially support 22 lakh women between ages 23 and 60, from families earning up to Rs 1 lakh annually, with Rs 2,100 assistance. The event will witness statewide celebrations involving key political and administrative figures and will promote women's health through the 'Swasth Mahila - Sashakt Parivar' campaign.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UNGA80: Leaders Renew Commitment to Gender Equality at Beijing+30 Meeting
AYUSH-MANN: Pioneering Integrative Health Initiative Launches at NIMHANS
Gender Equality Commission Presses Water Department on Workplace Transformation
Empowering Women: Delhi's Health Initiative Takes Center Stage
30 years of advancing gender equality: Achievements, setbacks, and the road ahead