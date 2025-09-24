Haryana's Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana: A Boost for Women Empowerment

Haryana is poised for a significant boost in women empowerment with the launch of the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, orchestrated by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. The scheme will officially commence on September 25, symbolizing the state's commitment to welfare under the pillars of policy, intent, and execution.

Within 192 days of presenting the state budget of Rs 2,05,017 crore, Saini has turned this ambitious scheme into reality, reflecting his administration's motto—'Niti, Neeyat, and Nishpadan'. Launching on the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, the initiative will see the rollout of a mobile app for eligible women to register, from Panchkula.

The scheme aims to financially support 22 lakh women between ages 23 and 60, from families earning up to Rs 1 lakh annually, with Rs 2,100 assistance. The event will witness statewide celebrations involving key political and administrative figures and will promote women's health through the 'Swasth Mahila - Sashakt Parivar' campaign.

