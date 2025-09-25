Left Menu

China's Ambitious Greenhouse Gas Reduction Plan Unveiled

China is set to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 7% to 10% by 2035, with non-fossil fuels making up over 30% of energy consumption. The country plans to increase its wind and solar power capacity significantly, reaching 3.6 billion kilowatts, more than six times the 2020 level.

Updated: 25-09-2025
China has announced its ambitious plan to cut economy-wide greenhouse gas emissions by between 7% and 10% by 2035, as unveiled by President Xi Jinping at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. This forms part of China's updated climate targets that intend to significantly shift the nation's energy consumption patterns.

In his video address, Xi highlighted that by 2035, more than 30% of China's energy consumption will be derived from non-fossil sources. This marks a pivotal move for China towards cleaner energy while striving to meet its international climate obligations under the Paris Agreement.

Xi also articulated China's ambitious goal to escalate its installed capacity of wind and solar power generation to 3.6 billion kilowatts. This target represents an increase of over six times the capacity level recorded in 2020, signaling a monumental shift in China's renewable energy infrastructure.

