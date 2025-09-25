Left Menu

Crisil Expands Reach with PriceMetrix Acquisition

Crisil, part of S&P Global, is set to acquire McKinsey's PriceMetrix, a leader in wealth management analytics. The acquisition aligns with Crisil's strategy to enhance its benchmarking capabilities in the financial services sector. PriceMetrix offers insights into $8 trillion in assets across U.S. and Canadian markets.

Updated: 25-09-2025 11:26 IST
Crisil, an affiliate of S&P Global, has announced its intent to acquire PriceMetrix, a prominent provider of benchmarking and analytics services within the wealth management industry. This strategic acquisition is aimed at bolstering Crisil's capabilities in providing in-depth insights across the sector.

Based in Toronto, PriceMetrix currently offers services to key players in the U.S. and Canadian markets. Its extensive database includes insights on $8 trillion managed assets. This wealth of information will now be integrated into Crisil Coalition Greenwich, extending Crisil's offerings to major global financial institutions and investment advisors.

The acquisition, expected to finalize in the upcoming months, will see PriceMetrix continue contributing to Crisil's strategic objectives. This move not only enhances Crisil's analytical offering but also positions it as a leader in financial services benchmarking. McKinsey continues to benefit from PriceMetrix's data for its client engagements.

