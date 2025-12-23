HCLSoftware's Strategic Leap: Acquiring AI-Driven Wobby for a Future of Insightful Analytics

HCLSoftware has announced its intent to acquire Wobby, an innovative startup based in Belgium, for EUR 4.5 million. Specializing in AI data analyst agents, Wobby's technology will be integrated into HCL's Actian division, who aim to enhance their data capabilities with AI-driven solutions.

The acquisition, anticipated to be finalized by February 2026, promises to deliver significant value by enabling users to conduct complex data queries effortlessly via natural language interfaces, offering direct and actionable insights.

The deal involves a full cash consideration managed by Actian Germany GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary, with an initial payment of EUR 3.0 million followed by two further installments post-completion.

(With inputs from agencies.)