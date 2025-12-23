Left Menu

HCLSoftware's Strategic Leap: Acquiring AI-Driven Wobby for a Future of Insightful Analytics

HCLSoftware plans to acquire Wobby, an AI data analyst startup, for EUR 4.5 million. This acquisition, closing by February 2026, will enhance HCL's Actian division by integrating AI capabilities for improved data insights. The transaction involves a 100% cash deal with staggered payments over two years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 20:07 IST
HCLSoftware's Strategic Leap: Acquiring AI-Driven Wobby for a Future of Insightful Analytics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

HCLSoftware has announced its intent to acquire Wobby, an innovative startup based in Belgium, for EUR 4.5 million. Specializing in AI data analyst agents, Wobby's technology will be integrated into HCL's Actian division, who aim to enhance their data capabilities with AI-driven solutions.

The acquisition, anticipated to be finalized by February 2026, promises to deliver significant value by enabling users to conduct complex data queries effortlessly via natural language interfaces, offering direct and actionable insights.

The deal involves a full cash consideration managed by Actian Germany GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary, with an initial payment of EUR 3.0 million followed by two further installments post-completion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025