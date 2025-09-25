Left Menu

India's Missile Milestone: Agni-Prime's Successful Launch Propels Defense Prowess

India's successful test of the Agni-Prime missile marks a significant advancement in defense capabilities. This rail-based mobile launch places India among exclusive nations with such technology. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh emphasizes the nation's commitment to self-reliance and advanced technology development as part of the broader Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 11:28 IST
In a notable leap for India's defense strategy, the country has successfully executed a test of the Intermediate Range Agni-Prime missile. The test was conducted using a rail-based mobile launch system, a feat that now places India among a select few nations with such advanced military capabilities. Former Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal president Naveen Patnaik extended his congratulations to the Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Strategic Forces Command (SFC), and the Armed Forces for this achievement.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the successful missile launch, highlighting its range of up to 2,000 kilometers and sophisticated features. Singh shared that the success of this flight test has positioned India within a group of elite countries that have developed a canisterized launch system capable of operating on a mobile rail network, enhancing cross-country mobility and rapid deployment potential.

In line with the nation's goal of self-reliance, Singh remarked that the initiative not only satisfies domestic defense needs but also develops India into a significant supplier of advanced technology and high-quality products worldwide. This announcement followed the inauguration of a defense manufacturing facility in Morocco, marking a milestone in India's strategic partnership with Morocco. Singh emphasized the dual objectives of achieving self-reliance while maintaining global strategic partnerships.

