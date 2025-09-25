Kalundborg Holds Its Breath Amid Novo Nordisk's Job Cuts

In Denmark's seaside town of Kalundborg, affectionately referred to as 'Novo Town,' residents have grown accustomed to the buzz of construction work. This activity is tied to Novo Nordisk's efforts to expand facilities for its popular Wegovy weight-loss drug.

However, unease is mounting as the pharmaceutical giant plans to cut 5,000 jobs in Denmark, posing challenges for the local economy. Deputy Mayor Tina Beck-Nilsson expressed the community's anxiety about potential impacts on the housing market and employment.

Amid global competition and shifting market dynamics, Novo Nordisk remains integral to Denmark's economy. While job cuts loom, Kalundborg Mayor Martin Damm suggests the impact will be temporary, with prospects of renewed growth on the horizon.