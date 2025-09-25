Delhi Crime Branch Cracks Down on Fraudulent Overseas Job Scheme

In a significant law enforcement victory, the Inter-State Cell Crime Branch has apprehended Imran Khan, the Managing Director of I.K. Manpower Services Private Ltd, an illegal recruitment agency based in Delhi's Janakpuri. Khan, aged 36, is accused of conducting fraudulent recruitment activities, luring unsuspecting job seekers with fabricated promises of overseas employment opportunities.

Authorities seized a total of 148 passports—145 Indian and three Nepali—alongside other incriminating evidence. Charges have been filed under Section 12 of the Passports Act, Section 24 of the Emigration Act, 1983, and Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police investigations stemmed from a complaint by a victim alleging deceit by Khan after being swindled of Rs 75,000 for promised overseas employment, only to end up stranded in Kuwait. Her plight was resolved with the intervention of the Indian Embassy.

A raid led by Inspector Satender Poonia and Sohanlal revealed that Khan was operating the agency with nine tele-callers without necessary legal documentation. Efforts are ongoing to identify additional victims, trace the seized passport holders, and uncover the financial network fueling this scam.

Previously, the Crime Branch had arrested three individuals involved in defrauding people by pretending to offer outsourcing and technology services for visa and passport processing via fake means. Investigators confiscated laptops, phones, and fraudulent documents during these operations. (ANI)

