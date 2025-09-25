Uttarakhand Pledges Justice With SIT in Exam Paper Leak

In a firm response to recent allegations surrounding the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) exam's question paper leak, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT). The Chief Minister assured that the culprits would face stringent action based on the SIT's findings.

Speaking at the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Excellence Awards ceremony, CM Dhami highlighted the state's strict anti-cheating laws, which have facilitated the smooth completion of exams and secured government jobs for 25,000 candidates over four years. He noted, however, that despite these measures, over 100 individuals involved in cheating have been arrested.

Among those arrested for the recent leak is Khalid Malik, the primary accused, and his sister. While critics claim the event was an attempt to undermine the exam system's integrity rather than a genuine leak, CM Dhami emphasized that his administration is committed to rooting out cheating mafias and preserving the credibility of the examination process.