Delhi High Court Denies Bail to Tahir Hussain in Ankit Sharma Murder Case

The Delhi High Court has denied bail to ex-councillor Tahir Hussain in the Ankit Sharma murder case linked to the 2020 riots. With multiple accusations against him, including direct involvement in Sharma's death, the court maintained that Hussain's release could intimidate witnesses and affect the proceeding integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 15:16 IST
Delhi High Court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi High Court has rejected a bail request from former municipal councillor Tahir Hussain, who faces charges in the murder of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. Justice Neena Bansal upheld a prior decision from the trial court denying Hussain's release.

Special Public Prosecutor Rajat Nair, along with advocate Dhruv Pande representing Delhi Police, presented arguments claiming Hussain's direct involvement in Sharma's murder. Prosecutors stated that Hussain, along with accomplices, assaulted and killed Sharma amid the chaos. Eyewitness accounts allegedly place Hussain at the crime scene, stirring up rioters with inflammatory remarks, with the prosecution warning that his local influence made witness intimidation and evidence tampering real possibilities.

On March 24, 2023, a trial court formally charged Hussain and ten others with Ankit Sharma's murder, a crime amid the 2020 communal violence that led to over 50 deaths. Hussain has been in custody for over five years and contends that his prolonged detention and claims of false implication warrant a bail reconsideration. Despite his defense pointing to inconsistencies among witnesses, the court denied the application, citing significant evidence against him.

