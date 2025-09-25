Tensions Rise in Ladakh Over Statehood Demands: Former CM Raises Concerns

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP leader, Mehbooba Mufti, on Thursday, highlighted her concerns about the recent violent protests in Leh. In an interview with ANI, Mufti attributed the unrest to deep-seated fears among Ladakh residents that their land and cultural heritage are at risk, urging the government to resolve these issues with concrete action, rather than mere promises.

Condemning the government's approach, Mufti criticized the accusations against climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, interpreting them as a diversionary tactic to cover up governmental failures. She warned against turning Ladakh into an 'open jail', emphasizing the possible severe repercussions and urging the Central authorities to seriously address the fears of local inhabitants.

The protests followed a peaceful 14-day hunger strike by Wangchuk, advocating for long-standing demands for statehood and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule. The unrest has intensified since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 as residents appeal for recognition and constitutional rights. In response to the turmoil, Leh authorities imposed restrictions under Section 163, restricting assemblies and processions.

The Indian government has engaged with groups like the Apex Body Leh and the Kargil Democratic Alliance through formal channels, such as the High-Powered Committee. Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta conducted a high-level security review, stressing the need for heightened vigilance and coordination to maintain peace and order amid the continuing demands and protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)