Devastating Floods Ravage Maharashtra's Agricultural Heartland

Torrential rains unleashed widespread destruction across Maharashtra, devastating crops on over 83.77 lakh acres of land, according to a senior government official. The Marathwada region, along with parts of western Maharashtra, has been severely hit, causing extensive damage to agriculture, with soybean, cotton, and onion among the worst-affected crops.

Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne emphasized accountability, stating that all affected areas must be assessed to ensure comprehensive support for farmers in distress. Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane mandated a complete evaluation of fish farmers' losses within 10 days, underscoring the urgency of the crisis.

Amid ongoing damage assessments by cabinet ministers, opposition parties are urging the government to declare a wet drought and provide financial aid of Rs 50,000 per acre to those impacted by the flooding.

