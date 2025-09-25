Left Menu

Devastating Floods Ravage Maharashtra's Agricultural Heartland

Maharashtra's agricultural regions face severe damage due to torrential rains and flooding, affecting over 83.77 lakh acres of crops. Key crops such as soybean and cotton are impacted, prompting state officials to demand swift assessment and relief. Opposition parties call for significant financial assistance for affected farmers.

Devastating Floods Ravage Maharashtra's Agricultural Heartland
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Torrential rains unleashed widespread destruction across Maharashtra, devastating crops on over 83.77 lakh acres of land, according to a senior government official. The Marathwada region, along with parts of western Maharashtra, has been severely hit, causing extensive damage to agriculture, with soybean, cotton, and onion among the worst-affected crops.

Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne emphasized accountability, stating that all affected areas must be assessed to ensure comprehensive support for farmers in distress. Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane mandated a complete evaluation of fish farmers' losses within 10 days, underscoring the urgency of the crisis.

Amid ongoing damage assessments by cabinet ministers, opposition parties are urging the government to declare a wet drought and provide financial aid of Rs 50,000 per acre to those impacted by the flooding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

