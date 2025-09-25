Left Menu

Wall Street Hesitation: Economic Data and Fed Remarks Cloud Rate Cut Optimism

Wall Street's indexes were poised to open lower, influenced by new economic data and Federal Reserve comments that tempered optimism for further rate cuts. Investors brace for Friday's key inflation indicator, influencing rate expectations. A potential government shutdown and corporate performances add further market volatility.

Wall Street was on edge Thursday morning as major indexes prepared to open lower. Fresh economic data and comments from Federal Reserve officials have cast doubt on the previously anticipated rate cuts. The market is anxiously waiting for Friday's Personal Consumption Expenditures index release, a key measure for inflation, which could greatly influence interest rate expectations.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's recent observation of asset values being highly priced has raised the stakes for economic data and corporate earnings to justify current market standings. Investors are scrutinizing whether the optimism that has driven indexes to recent record highs is substantiated by solid economic fundamentals.

Adding to the unease, a potential government shutdown looms as budget negotiations have faltered. Such a shutdown could disrupt critical data releases, exacerbating market volatility. Meanwhile, corporate news influenced individual stocks, with Intel gaining and Carmax sliding, highlighting the varied responses within the market.

