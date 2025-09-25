HAL Dismisses French Engine Claims, Advances GE-414 Talks for Tejas Mk2

The Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Dr. DK Sunil, has refuted media speculation that India is contemplating French engines for its LCM Mk2, asserting the aircraft is designed around the GE-414 engine.

Dr. Sunil clarified that discussions with General Electric (GE) are advancing, unaffected by U.S. tariffs on Indian goods, with negotiations reaching an 'advanced stage' and multiple meetings already conducted.

Additionally, the Ministry of Defence recently signed a significant contract with HAL for 97 LCA Mk1A aircraft, highlighting India's commitment to indigenization by incorporating advanced systems and strengthening the domestic aerospace sector.

