Left Menu

Dhruv NG Helicopter: Milestone in Indigenous Aerospace

The Dhruv NG, a next-generation civil helicopter designed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), marks a significant milestone in India's aerospace manufacturing. This indigenous helicopter, launched by Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, offers advanced features and is a symbol of India's self-reliance in aviation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-12-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 17:08 IST
Dhruv NG Helicopter: Milestone in Indigenous Aerospace
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable stride for India's indigenous aerospace industry, the Dhruv NG helicopter made its historic inaugural flight on Tuesday. Developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), this multi-role aircraft serves as an alternative to imported light twin-engine helicopters, significantly strengthening India's civil aviation capabilities.

The launch event, officiated by Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, underscored the helicopter's significance as a testament to India's indigenous aerospace strength and its strategic shift from defense to a balanced focus including civil aviation. Naidu participated in traditional rituals before the helicopter's first public flight, celebrating the nation's progress in aviation technology.

Equipped with advanced avionics and crashworthiness features, the Dhruv NG aims to fulfill various roles, including medical transport, offshore operations, and disaster relief. The helicopter is set to be a key player in expanding India's helicopter fleet, driven by competitive pricing and domestic manufacturing prowess, with potential contracts already underway.

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Farewell to Former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia

Bangladesh Mourns: Farewell to Former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia

 Bangladesh
2
Youth Congress Protests Stir Action in Sabarimala Gold Theft Investigation

Youth Congress Protests Stir Action in Sabarimala Gold Theft Investigation

 India
3
NDMC Initiates Monthly Suvidha Camp to Enhance Resident Services

NDMC Initiates Monthly Suvidha Camp to Enhance Resident Services

 India
4
Neighbourhood Feud Erupts Over Alleged Dog Bite in Delhi's Shahdara

Neighbourhood Feud Erupts Over Alleged Dog Bite in Delhi's Shahdara

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025