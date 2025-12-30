Dhruv NG Helicopter: Milestone in Indigenous Aerospace

In a notable stride for India's indigenous aerospace industry, the Dhruv NG helicopter made its historic inaugural flight on Tuesday. Developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), this multi-role aircraft serves as an alternative to imported light twin-engine helicopters, significantly strengthening India's civil aviation capabilities.

The launch event, officiated by Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, underscored the helicopter's significance as a testament to India's indigenous aerospace strength and its strategic shift from defense to a balanced focus including civil aviation. Naidu participated in traditional rituals before the helicopter's first public flight, celebrating the nation's progress in aviation technology.

Equipped with advanced avionics and crashworthiness features, the Dhruv NG aims to fulfill various roles, including medical transport, offshore operations, and disaster relief. The helicopter is set to be a key player in expanding India's helicopter fleet, driven by competitive pricing and domestic manufacturing prowess, with potential contracts already underway.