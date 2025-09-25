India Strengthens Indigenous Fighter Jet Program with GE Collaboration

In a firm rebuttal to circulating reports about India considering French engines for its LCM Mk2, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Chairman and Managing Director Dr. DK Sunil has reaffirmed that the advanced fighter aircraft is designed around the American-made GE-414 engine. He highlighted that negotiations with General Electric (GE) are progressing well, emphasizing an advanced stage in their discussions despite concerns about U.S. tariffs on Indian goods, which he noted have no bearing on the proceedings.

The Tejas Mk2 fighter jet, also designated as LCM Mk2, continues to make strides as HAL and GE push forward to ramp up the delivery of the GE-414 engines. Dr. Sunil disclosed that although there might be a shortfall this financial year, the delivery will catch up next year, aiming for 20 engines. This accelerated pace is backed by improved communications and problem-solving measures from GE's side.

Further strengthening India's commitment to boost its indigenous defense manufacturing, the Ministry of Defence has signed a substantial contract with HAL for 97 LCA Mk1A aircraft—consisting of both fighters and twin seaters—set to integrate advanced indigenous technologies. This deal, valued at over Rs. 62,370 crore, aims to propel the Indian aerospace industry while ensuring the Indian Air Force receives state-of-the-art technology to meet its operational needs.

