Corruption Conspiracy Unveiled in Defence Ministry: Bribes, Dubai Links, and High-Stakes Scandal

In a major scandal, Lt Col Deepak Kumar Sharma of the Defence Ministry has been arrested by CBI officials for allegedly taking a bribe connected to consignment clearance for a UAE-based logistics company.

The CBI unearthed an extensive corruption network involving Sharma, who was reportedly engaged in conspiracies with representatives from Dubai's DP World to gain undue favors.

The investigation has led to multiple raids and the recovery of Rs 2.36 crore in cash, highlighting deep-rooted corruption within ministry operations.

