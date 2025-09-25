Left Menu

Amita Chaudhury Makes History as UNEP FI PSI Chair

Indian-origin Amita Chaudhury has been appointed as the Chair of the Board of the UNEP FI Principles for Sustainable Insurance, marking a historic moment as the first woman of Indian origin to hold this position. The UNEP FI, headquartered in Geneva, collaborates with the financial sector to promote sustainable development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 20:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Indian-origin Amita Chaudhury has been appointed as the Chair of the Board for the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) Principles for Sustainable Insurance, a historic moment marking her as the first woman of Indian origin in this leadership role.

Chaudhury, an alumna of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, brings a wealth of experience from senior global roles, including her tenure at Unilever. She has earned recognition with the Leading Women Award for Sustainable Development by the World Business Council for Sustainable Development.

Headquartered in Geneva, UNEP FI is a pivotal global alliance between the UN and the financial sector. With a roster of over 500 members, including banks, insurers, and investors, it aims to harness private finance to drive sustainable development and influence a financial system that creates positive outcomes for humanity and the environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Golden Sweep at ISSF Junior World Cup

India's Golden Sweep at ISSF Junior World Cup

 India
2
Bribery Scandal in Jhabua: Officials Caught Red-handed

Bribery Scandal in Jhabua: Officials Caught Red-handed

 India
3
Rupee Hits All-Time Low Amid Rising Global Pressures

Rupee Hits All-Time Low Amid Rising Global Pressures

 India
4
U.S. Breaks Away from UN Declaration on Non-Communicable Diseases

U.S. Breaks Away from UN Declaration on Non-Communicable Diseases

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025