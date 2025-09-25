Amita Chaudhury Makes History as UNEP FI PSI Chair

Indian-origin Amita Chaudhury has been appointed as the Chair of the Board for the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) Principles for Sustainable Insurance, a historic moment marking her as the first woman of Indian origin in this leadership role.

Chaudhury, an alumna of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, brings a wealth of experience from senior global roles, including her tenure at Unilever. She has earned recognition with the Leading Women Award for Sustainable Development by the World Business Council for Sustainable Development.

Headquartered in Geneva, UNEP FI is a pivotal global alliance between the UN and the financial sector. With a roster of over 500 members, including banks, insurers, and investors, it aims to harness private finance to drive sustainable development and influence a financial system that creates positive outcomes for humanity and the environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)