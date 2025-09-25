Sonam Wangchuk Rejects Foreign Funding Allegations Amid CBI Inquiry

Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Thursday addressed allegations of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act violations facing his organization. He firmly denied the claims, stating that the funds involved were for services rendered, not foreign donations.

In an interview with ANI, Wangchuk clarified that his organization received fees from international entities in exchange for sharing their innovative project expertise. Accusations arose after a protest in Leh, leading to a formal backlash from the Ministry of Home Affairs, which also canceled the FCRA license of Wangchuk's Students Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL).

Wangchuk, under scrutiny from both the CBI and Income Tax departments, expressed frustration, labeling the investigations as a 'witch hunt.' Despite calls to halt his hunger strike for Ladakh's statehood and increased reservations, Wangchuk continued, leading to his organization's restricted access to foreign funding.

