Left Menu

Record Soy Exports Surge Amid Temporary Tax Break in Argentina

Argentina's soy exports for the 2024/25 season have reached a seven-year high of 10.5 million metric tons after a temporary suspension of grain export taxes. The temporary tax break was aimed at boosting foreign-currency reserves. Beef and poultry exports will continue tax-free until October 31.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 21:06 IST
Record Soy Exports Surge Amid Temporary Tax Break in Argentina
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant boost for Argentina's agriculture sector, soy exports for the 2024/25 season have surged to a seven-year high of 10.5 million metric tons. This follows a temporary suspension of export taxes meant to strengthen the nation's foreign-currency reserves.

The soy exports typically face a 26% tax, but the government paused these from Monday to Wednesday, allowing sales to skyrocket. The tax break was part of efforts to meet a government-set cap of $7 billion in sales. However, taxes were swiftly reinstated once this target was achieved.

Presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni announced that while soy taxes are back, beef and poultry exports will remain tax-free until October 31, with no sales quotas. The agriculture secretariat has not confirmed if this season's sales are an all-time high.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amazon's $2.5 Billion FTC Settlement: A Milestone in Consumer Protection

Amazon's $2.5 Billion FTC Settlement: A Milestone in Consumer Protection

 United States
2
VHP Calls for Democratic Overhaul of Temple Administration in Karnataka

VHP Calls for Democratic Overhaul of Temple Administration in Karnataka

 India
3
Delhi Police SWAT Commandos Triumph in NSG Counter-Terror Exercise

Delhi Police SWAT Commandos Triumph in NSG Counter-Terror Exercise

 India
4
Sarkozy's Spectacular Downfall: Former French President Sentenced to Jail

Sarkozy's Spectacular Downfall: Former French President Sentenced to Jail

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025