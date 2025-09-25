Record Soy Exports Surge Amid Temporary Tax Break in Argentina

In a significant boost for Argentina's agriculture sector, soy exports for the 2024/25 season have surged to a seven-year high of 10.5 million metric tons. This follows a temporary suspension of export taxes meant to strengthen the nation's foreign-currency reserves.

The soy exports typically face a 26% tax, but the government paused these from Monday to Wednesday, allowing sales to skyrocket. The tax break was part of efforts to meet a government-set cap of $7 billion in sales. However, taxes were swiftly reinstated once this target was achieved.

Presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni announced that while soy taxes are back, beef and poultry exports will remain tax-free until October 31, with no sales quotas. The agriculture secretariat has not confirmed if this season's sales are an all-time high.

(With inputs from agencies.)