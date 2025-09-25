Amit Shah Calls for Indian Banks to Aim for Global Top Ten as Economy Accelerates

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has urged Indian banks to not only plan for growth but also scale up their operations with the aim of entering the world's top ten banks. Speaking at the Financial Express India's Best Bank Awards, Shah emphasized that achieving such a milestone is crucial for India's economic development plans.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of India as a 'vishwaguru' by 2047, Shah stressed the role of political, social, and financial inclusiveness in driving the nation forward. He cited the importance of supporting MSMEs, noting that major conglomerates like Reliance and Adani were once small enterprises relying on banking support.

Shah portrayed India as a beacon of stability amidst global economic challenges, citing a steady growth rate and a rise in foreign direct investments. He attributed these successes to structural reforms and technological advancements, such as the PLI scheme and the UPI digital payment revolution, which have bolstered investor confidence and economic resilience.