Left Menu

Amit Shah Calls for Indian Banks to Aim for Global Top Ten as Economy Accelerates

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasizes the importance of Indian banks aiming for global top ten status, linking financial scale with India's ambitious 2047 growth target. He highlights support for MSMEs, foreign investments, and digital advancements amid India's positive economic trajectory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-09-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 21:27 IST
Amit Shah Calls for Indian Banks to Aim for Global Top Ten as Economy Accelerates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has urged Indian banks to not only plan for growth but also scale up their operations with the aim of entering the world's top ten banks. Speaking at the Financial Express India's Best Bank Awards, Shah emphasized that achieving such a milestone is crucial for India's economic development plans.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of India as a 'vishwaguru' by 2047, Shah stressed the role of political, social, and financial inclusiveness in driving the nation forward. He cited the importance of supporting MSMEs, noting that major conglomerates like Reliance and Adani were once small enterprises relying on banking support.

Shah portrayed India as a beacon of stability amidst global economic challenges, citing a steady growth rate and a rise in foreign direct investments. He attributed these successes to structural reforms and technological advancements, such as the PLI scheme and the UPI digital payment revolution, which have bolstered investor confidence and economic resilience.

TRENDING

1
Amazon's $2.5 Billion FTC Settlement: A Milestone in Consumer Protection

Amazon's $2.5 Billion FTC Settlement: A Milestone in Consumer Protection

 United States
2
VHP Calls for Democratic Overhaul of Temple Administration in Karnataka

VHP Calls for Democratic Overhaul of Temple Administration in Karnataka

 India
3
Delhi Police SWAT Commandos Triumph in NSG Counter-Terror Exercise

Delhi Police SWAT Commandos Triumph in NSG Counter-Terror Exercise

 India
4
Sarkozy's Spectacular Downfall: Former French President Sentenced to Jail

Sarkozy's Spectacular Downfall: Former French President Sentenced to Jail

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025