Shimla Rallies for Justice: Public Outcry over Commuted Sentences in Yug Gupta Murder

In a powerful display of public dissent, the streets of Shimla echoed with cries for justice as residents, alongside the grieving family of four-year-old Yug Gupta, staged a protest on Thursday. This demonstration comes on the heels of a controversial ruling by the Himachal Pradesh High Court, which commuted the death sentences of two individuals convicted for Yug's 2014 abduction and murder, while acquitting a third.

Protestors, clad in black and blindfolded, marched from the Central Telegraph Office to Sher-e-Punjab, vociferously demanding that those responsible for the 'rarest of rare' crime be held accountable. The 2016 discovery of Yug's skeletal remains in a municipal water tank had initially prompted mass outrage across the state, with public sentiment fiercely calling for swift and severe judicial action.

Yug's father, Vinod Gupta, led the charge, expressing profound disappointment with the judicial system's handling of the case. He has vowed to appeal the high court's decision before the Supreme Court, determined to continue the fight for justice on behalf of his son and the broader Shimla community that has rallied around his cause.

