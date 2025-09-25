Indian Navy's Successful Completion of 'Exercise Jal Prahar'

The Indian Navy, in a significant stride towards bolstering maritime capabilities, successfully concluded the biannual joint Exercise Jal Prahar. The initiative, conducted in close collaboration with the Indian Army, aimed to validate and enhance inter-service synergy in amphibious operations, particularly along India's eastern seaboard.

Exercise Jal Prahar unfolded over two distinct phases. The Harbour Phase, held from September 16 to 20 in Visakhapatnam, was pivotal in integrating army troops onboard the INS Gharial. This phase included crucial onboard training sessions, safety briefings, and mariner orientation activities. It also featured sports and interaction sessions designed to build camaraderie among participating forces.

The subsequent Sea Phase, from September 21 to 23, marked the operational execution of amphibious maneuvers. This segment included hard beaching operations at Kakinada, the deployment of Landing Craft Assault (LCAs) and Infantry Combat Vehicles (BMPs), and the validation of Standard Operating Procedures and joint training protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)