J&K Envisions Real Estate Boom and Innovation to Shape 'Viksit Bharat 2047'

During the AIFORERA Governing Council Meeting, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha hailed the real estate sector's long-term growth, predicting it will be pivotal to the Indian economy by 2047. He underscored its potential to contribute an estimated 18% to the nation's GDP.

Sinha recognized the sector's advancement and projected significant growth ahead, with consultancy firms predicting a bright future. Additionally, he attended the launch of the Atal Sarthi Programme at Kashmir University, initiated by the Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, to foster technological discovery among youth in India.

Meanwhile, an Indo-Australian delegation proposed a slate of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects to Lieutenant Governor Sinha for Jammu and Kashmir. These initiatives, focusing on sustainable development, include Smart Villages, AI Labs, and community centers. Sinha praised these efforts, expressing optimism for inclusive regional development.

(With inputs from agencies.)