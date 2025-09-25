Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Gears Up for Uninterrupted Power Supply During Festive Season

Andhra Pradesh power utilities are ready to ensure uninterrupted supply during festive and agricultural seasons. APGENCO and APTRANSCO officials emphasize the integration of renewable sources and hydel power generation as key strategies. A net surplus in energy availability is anticipated, assuring balanced supply during peak demand hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 25-09-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 23:07 IST
Andhra Pradesh Gears Up for Uninterrupted Power Supply During Festive Season
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh's power utilities are bracing to meet the state's energy demands, specifically during the upcoming festival and agricultural seasons. Officials from APGENCO and APTRANSCO vowed unrestricted power supplies, bolstered by robust daily monitoring of demand and supply metrics.

Chief Secretary K Vijayanand underscored hydel power as a priority in the energy strategy, advocating for renewal source integration while emphasizing consistent hydel and thermal alternatives to mitigate wind generation variability.

With an average of 15.5 MU per day from hydel sources since July 2025, the utilities are well-prepared for increased demand. Forecasts from October 1 to 5 predict a net energy surplus, setting the stage for a balanced supply during peak hours.

TRENDING

1
Jannik Sinner Shines as Alcaraz Battles Injury at China Open

Jannik Sinner Shines as Alcaraz Battles Injury at China Open

 China
2
Governor Arlekar Criticizes Kerala Government on Cultural Grounds

Governor Arlekar Criticizes Kerala Government on Cultural Grounds

 India
3
Kolkata Metro Boosts Connectivity for Durga Puja Revelers

Kolkata Metro Boosts Connectivity for Durga Puja Revelers

 India
4
Meerut Men Arrested for Circulating Misleading Videos to Incite Communal Tensions

Meerut Men Arrested for Circulating Misleading Videos to Incite Communal Ten...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025