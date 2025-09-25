Andhra Pradesh Gears Up for Uninterrupted Power Supply During Festive Season

Andhra Pradesh's power utilities are bracing to meet the state's energy demands, specifically during the upcoming festival and agricultural seasons. Officials from APGENCO and APTRANSCO vowed unrestricted power supplies, bolstered by robust daily monitoring of demand and supply metrics.

Chief Secretary K Vijayanand underscored hydel power as a priority in the energy strategy, advocating for renewal source integration while emphasizing consistent hydel and thermal alternatives to mitigate wind generation variability.

With an average of 15.5 MU per day from hydel sources since July 2025, the utilities are well-prepared for increased demand. Forecasts from October 1 to 5 predict a net energy surplus, setting the stage for a balanced supply during peak hours.