Showdown at the U.N.: Russia and China Push for Delay in Iran Sanctions
Russia and China have proposed a draft resolution to the U.N. Security Council postponing the reinstatement of sanctions on Iran by six months. The resolution requires nine affirmative votes and no vetoes from Britain, France, or the U.S. Iran is in negotiations with European powers to delay sanctions by improving transparency in its nuclear program.
The U.N. Security Council is faced with a critical decision as Russia and China urge a six-month postponement of sanctions on Iran through a drafted resolution. This resolution will be voted on this Friday, with diplomats indicating that its approval is contingent on acquiring at least nine supportive votes and avoiding vetoes from key members: Britain, France, and the United States.
The reimposition deadline is fast approaching, with Britain's, France's, and Germany's 30-day trigger accusing Iran of treaty violations expiring at 8 p.m. EDT on Friday. As the deadline looms, attempts to find common ground are intensifying, though success seems obscure without an agreement between Iran and European nations.
European countries have proposed a compromise, offering a temporary six-month pause in sanctions to facilitate negotiations on a long-term agreement regarding Iran's nuclear agenda. For this concession, Iran must agree to re-admit U.N. inspectors, manage its enriched uranium levels, and engage diplomatically with the United States.
