US-Taiwan Arms Deal Sparks China Outcry

China has unequivocally condemned the United States for its decision to sell advanced weaponry valued at $11.1 billion to Taiwan, a move Beijing claims breaches the one-China policy and compromises its sovereignty.

Approved by US President Donald Trump, the arms package represents the largest-ever sale to Taiwan, reflecting Washington's unwavering support for Taipei amid growing fears of Chinese aggression.

The development, which awaits Congressional approval, further escalates tensions in the Taiwan Strait, with China vowing to take robust measures to safeguard its territorial integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)