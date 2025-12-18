US-Taiwan Arms Deal Sparks China Outcry
China has sharply criticized the US for planning a $11.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan, saying it undermines its sovereignty and the one-China principle. The move, approved by President Trump, requires US Congress approval. It comes amid rising tensions in the Taiwan Strait, exacerbated by Japanese military moves.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 18-12-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 19:29 IST
- Country:
- China
China has unequivocally condemned the United States for its decision to sell advanced weaponry valued at $11.1 billion to Taiwan, a move Beijing claims breaches the one-China policy and compromises its sovereignty.
Approved by US President Donald Trump, the arms package represents the largest-ever sale to Taiwan, reflecting Washington's unwavering support for Taipei amid growing fears of Chinese aggression.
The development, which awaits Congressional approval, further escalates tensions in the Taiwan Strait, with China vowing to take robust measures to safeguard its territorial integrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Stirring Ceremony and Future Role Shifts in U.S. Leadership
Trump's Bold Medicare Move: CBD Coverage on the Horizon
Trump Media Merges with TAE Technologies in a $6 Billion Fusion Power Move
Controversial Refugee Welcome Packet Proposal Includes Trump Biography
Trump's Presidential Walk of Fame: A Controversial Legacy