Ukraine and China Discuss Strengthening Ties Amidst Conflict

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya sat down with Chinese ministerial aide Liu Bin in Beijing this week. The discussions were centered around Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine and international strategies to counteract the aggression.

According to Ukraine's Foreign Ministry, the bilateral meeting also explored avenues to fortify trade and economic ties between the two nations. Both parties outlined their intention for high-level exchanges and future contact to bolster partnerships.

Moreover, the diplomats considered collaborative efforts within international organizations, highlighting the importance of global unity in addressing regional conflicts and fostering cooperative relationships.

(With inputs from agencies.)