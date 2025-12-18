Left Menu

Ukraine and China Discuss Strengthening Ties Amidst Conflict

Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya met with Chinese ministerial aide Liu Bin in Beijing to discuss Russia's invasion and ways to strengthen bilateral relations. The talks also covered future high-level plans, enhancing trade and economic cooperation, and collaboration within international organizations.

Updated: 18-12-2025 21:50 IST

  • Ukraine

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya sat down with Chinese ministerial aide Liu Bin in Beijing this week. The discussions were centered around Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine and international strategies to counteract the aggression.

According to Ukraine's Foreign Ministry, the bilateral meeting also explored avenues to fortify trade and economic ties between the two nations. Both parties outlined their intention for high-level exchanges and future contact to bolster partnerships.

Moreover, the diplomats considered collaborative efforts within international organizations, highlighting the importance of global unity in addressing regional conflicts and fostering cooperative relationships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

