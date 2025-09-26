Maharashtra's Agricultural Calamities: Over 605 Lakh Hectares Damaged in Nine Years

Maharashtra's agricultural sector has suffered extensive damage over the last nine years, losing crops on more than 605 lakh hectares due to heavy rains, hailstorms, and droughts. Farmers have received compensation exceeding Rs 54,600 crore, as per recent government data.

A significant rise in excessive rainfall has been reported since 2019, with this year's kharif season already witnessing severe crop losses. A state agriculture department official highlighted that natural disasters have consistently affected the region, sparing only the 2016-17 season.

In 2023 alone, drought in 15 districts led to the loss of 22.66 lakh hectares, while excessive rains affected 29.50 lakh hectares. Officials continue to distribute financial assistance to mitigate the impact on farmers' livelihoods.

