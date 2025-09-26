Left Menu

Himachal Minister Blasts BJP for 'False' Claims on Disaster Relief

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi accuses BJP of misleading claims on central assistance for Himachal's 2025 disaster. He asserts no special relief has been implemented for significant state losses. Despite damage, the state continues its own relief initiatives, aiding affected families, tenants, and farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 10:39 IST
Himachal Minister Blasts BJP for 'False' Claims on Disaster Relief
Himachal Pradesh Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing attack, Himachal Pradesh Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi has charged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with deceiving the public through unsubstantiated declarations regarding central government aid for the 2025 disaster. According to Negi, despite assurances, the state has not received any special financial package to address its 2023 revenue losses.

Negi revealed that the recent natural calamity resulted in over Rs 5,000 crore in damages, yet financial assistance from the center has been nonexistent. He criticized the Centre's silence, noting that similar neglect was evident during the 2022-23 disaster, where Himachal Pradesh experienced substantial revenue losses of Rs 10,000 crore.

Meanwhile, the state government perseveres with its relief efforts, offering Rs 7 lakh for completely damaged houses and various other financial aids to affected families, tenants, and farmers. Despite road damage, 2.40 crore apple boxes made it to markets, underscoring the state's resilience and commitment to support its citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GK Energy Ltd Surges on Market Debut with Solar-Powered Agriculture Solutions

GK Energy Ltd Surges on Market Debut with Solar-Powered Agriculture Solution...

 India
2
Europe's New Patriot Missile Hub: Boosting Defense Readiness

Europe's New Patriot Missile Hub: Boosting Defense Readiness

 Global
3
Animals' Vibrant Survival Tactics: Camouflage vs. Aposematism Uncovered

Animals' Vibrant Survival Tactics: Camouflage vs. Aposematism Uncovered

 Australia
4
Gary Stead Returns: The Heartbeat of New Zealand Cricket

Gary Stead Returns: The Heartbeat of New Zealand Cricket

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025