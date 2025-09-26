Himachal Minister Blasts BJP for 'False' Claims on Disaster Relief

In a scathing attack, Himachal Pradesh Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi has charged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with deceiving the public through unsubstantiated declarations regarding central government aid for the 2025 disaster. According to Negi, despite assurances, the state has not received any special financial package to address its 2023 revenue losses.

Negi revealed that the recent natural calamity resulted in over Rs 5,000 crore in damages, yet financial assistance from the center has been nonexistent. He criticized the Centre's silence, noting that similar neglect was evident during the 2022-23 disaster, where Himachal Pradesh experienced substantial revenue losses of Rs 10,000 crore.

Meanwhile, the state government perseveres with its relief efforts, offering Rs 7 lakh for completely damaged houses and various other financial aids to affected families, tenants, and farmers. Despite road damage, 2.40 crore apple boxes made it to markets, underscoring the state's resilience and commitment to support its citizens.

