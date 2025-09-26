Left Menu

NIA Charges Two Naxal Operatives in BJP Leader's Murder Case

The National Investigation Agency has filed charges against Shivanand Nag and Narayan Prasad Nag in connection with the 2023 murder of BJP leader Ratan Dubey in Chhattisgarh. The duo, linked to CPI (Maoist), were implicated in a larger conspiracy to disrupt elections and instill fear among locals.

26-09-2025
National Investigation Agency Headquarters (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken decisive action by filing charges against two naxal operatives in the high-profile murder case of BJP leader Ratan Dubey. The accused, Shivanand Nag and his father, Narayan Prasad Nag, face multiple charges under the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The charges were formally lodged before the NIA Special Court at Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh.

According to a statement by the NIA, the father-son duo played a critical role in the criminal conspiracy leading to Dubey's violent demise. Investigations revealed that the Nags were active members of the CPI (Maoist) and shared longstanding political, business, and personal rivalries with the slain leader.

Ratan Dubey was brutally murdered with hand axes during an election rally at Koushalnar village, Chhattisgarh, in November 2023. This targeted assassination was designed to derail the election process and terrorize the local population. The NIA's probe uncovered the involvement of several Maoist factions, including the Bayanar and Barsoor Area Committees of the East Bastar Division, along with their overground supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

