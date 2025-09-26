New HSN Guidebook: A Boost for Make in India Initiative

In a significant move for India's manufacturing sector, the Department for Promotion of Industries and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has unveiled a comprehensive guidebook mapping 12,167 Harmonised System of Nomenclature (HSN) codes to various ministries. The initiative, described by Joint Secretary Sanjiv Singh as vital for the Make in India campaign, promises to streamline processes and align industry goals with national priorities.

On September 21, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal officially released the guidebook during an event in New Delhi, which marked 10 years of the Make in India initiative. This document organizes HSN codes across 31 government ministries, aimed at fortifying manufacturing ecosystems by fostering a data-driven approach to development.

Minister Goyal highlighted that the guidebook's comprehensive mapping would enhance regulatory efficiency, ease of doing business, and support trade agreement negotiations. The move addresses longstanding challenges in trade discussions and import substitution by eliminating ambiguities around HSN code classifications.