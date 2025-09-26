Left Menu

New HSN Guidebook: A Boost for Make in India Initiative

The DPIIT released a guidebook mapping 12,167 HSN codes to 31 ministries. This aims to boost the Make in India initiative by adopting a data-driven approach for manufacturing, promoting investment, and enhancing trade facilitation, while addressing trade negotiation challenges and regulatory clarity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 10:53 IST

Sanjiv Singh, Joint Secretary Department for Promotion of Industries and Internal Trade (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move for India's manufacturing sector, the Department for Promotion of Industries and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has unveiled a comprehensive guidebook mapping 12,167 Harmonised System of Nomenclature (HSN) codes to various ministries. The initiative, described by Joint Secretary Sanjiv Singh as vital for the Make in India campaign, promises to streamline processes and align industry goals with national priorities.

On September 21, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal officially released the guidebook during an event in New Delhi, which marked 10 years of the Make in India initiative. This document organizes HSN codes across 31 government ministries, aimed at fortifying manufacturing ecosystems by fostering a data-driven approach to development.

Minister Goyal highlighted that the guidebook's comprehensive mapping would enhance regulatory efficiency, ease of doing business, and support trade agreement negotiations. The move addresses longstanding challenges in trade discussions and import substitution by eliminating ambiguities around HSN code classifications.

