Kerala's Cultural Clash: Governor Arlekar's Bold Remarks
Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar criticizes the LDF government, questioning the authenticity of its Sabarimala devotees and highlighting cultural conflicts. Arlekar's statements came during an event in Kozhikode, amidst ongoing disagreements with the state government over cultural traditions and the display of 'Bharat Mata' portraits.
Governor Rajendra Arlekar of Kerala has indirectly criticized the LDF-led government regarding the recent Global Ayyappa meeting at Pamba, suggesting that those opposing Kerala's cultural traditions pretend to be devotees of Sabarimala.
Speaking at the Navarathri Sargotsavam event organized by Kesari Weekly in Kozhikode, Arlekar questioned the authenticity of critics who, while opposing cultural symbols like Bharat Mata and Guru puja, claim devotion to Sabarimala. He urged such individuals to be transparent about their beliefs.
The ongoing tension between the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government and the Governor includes disputes over cultural practices and the portrayal of 'Bharat Mata.' This friction is part of a broader pattern of disagreements, highlighted by the Governor's defense of cultural symbols amidst state-level protests.
