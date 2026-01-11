Left Menu

Amit Shah Demands Neutral Probe Over Sabarimala Gold Loss

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the suspected gold theft at Sabarimala temple, advocating for an impartial investigation. Shah declared that the BJP is the sole party that can protect the faith of Kerala's believers and promote development in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-01-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 21:23 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah issued a strong rebuke to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday regarding the suspected gold theft at the Sabarimala temple, calling for an inquiry by a neutral investigation agency.

Speaking to BJP representatives and launching the party's Mission 2026 initiative for Kerala's upcoming Assembly elections, Shah criticized the current administration's handling of the incident, asserting that the BJP is the only party capable of safeguarding the state's believers and leading development.

Highlighting potential bias in the current investigation, Shah alleged involvement of LDF and Congress figures, demanding the Chief Minister transfer the probe to an independent body. Shah announced that the BJP will conduct protests and door-to-door campaigns to raise awareness and push for the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

