Sabarimala Gold Scandal: Chief Priest Arrested Amid Investigation

The Special Investigation Team has arrested chief priest Kandararu Rajeevaru in connection with the Sabarimala gold loss case. Rajeevaru is linked to prime accused Unnikrishnan Potty, recommending controversial replating of temple gold plates. The investigation is monitored by the Kerala High Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-01-2026 17:13 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 17:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the Sabarimala gold loss case detained chief priest Kandararu Rajeevaru on Friday due to his connections with main suspect Unnikrishnan Potty. Rajeevaru was pivotal in the contentious replating proposal of the temple's Dwarapalaka and Sreekovil gold plates.

According to officials, the arrest was influenced by testimonies from Unnikrishnan Potty and former Travancore Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar. Rajeevaru, who holds considerable influence at the Lord Ayyappa temple, was taken to the SIT office for formal arrest procedures.

Rajeevaru is the 11th individual detained in this high-profile case. The investigation, overseen by the Kerala High Court, continues to unravel the gold loss scandal that has shaken the temple's devotees and raised alarm across the state.

