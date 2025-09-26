NHAI Rebuts Claims on Forest Clearances Amid Swift Flood Repairs

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has dismissed allegations questioning the legality of forest clearances obtained for national highway projects in Himachal Pradesh. Labeling such claims as 'misleading and factually incorrect,' NHAI reiterated that all projects, including the Shimla Bypass, have been approved by requisite authorities.

According to NHAI, construction in Himachal Pradesh complies with mandatory approvals from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) and state authorities. NHAI confirmed that the Shimla Bypass project received full clearance from the relevant bodies following approvals in 2016 and 2017. Additional land obtained for the project has also complied with the required processes.

Simultaneously, NHAI is actively restoring connectivity in the flood-affected areas of NH-3, from Kullu to Manali. The Authority swiftly reestablished connectivity at 11 crucial sites post-August's damaging floods, facilitating transport for local farmers. In addition, plans for tunnels and elevated structures are underway to prevent future disruptions.