Farewell to a Legend: The Retirement of India's MiG-21 Fighter Jets
As India retires the iconic MiG-21 aircraft, veteran pilots reflect on its storied legacy. This decommissioning marks the end of an era for India's first supersonic fighter, with the MiG-21 having served valiantly for nearly six decades. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will lead the farewell ceremony.
The iconic MiG-21 fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) officially retire, marking the end of a legendary era. Veteran pilots and officials gathered to commemorate and reflect on the aircraft's storied service at a decommissioning ceremony attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Chandigarh.
Group Captain Malik (Retd.) expressed an emotional farewell to the aircraft, emphasizing its unparalleled capability as the nation's first supersonic fighter and interceptor. 'For 24 years, the MiG-21 was my life; it's hard to say goodbye,' he remarked, highlighting the unmatched experience of flying such a transformative machine.
Since its induction in 1963, the MiG-21 has been pivotal in various operations, notably the 1971 war with Pakistan and the Kargil conflict. Its track record of combat effectiveness, including downing enemy fighters like the F-104 and F-16, cements its legacy as a cornerstone of India's air power, earning the nickname 'backbone of the IAF.' As India shifts to new-generation jets, the MiG-21's legacy will endure.
