Turkish Airlines Soars with Major Boeing Deal

Turkish Airlines has announced a significant order of 75 Boeing 787 aircraft and completed negotiations for 150 Boeing 737 MAX planes. The deal marks a strategic move to expand its global reach, along with a recent stake in Air Europa, aiming for a fleet of over 800 aircraft by 2033.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 13:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark decision, Turkish Airlines has committed to purchasing 75 Boeing 787 Dreamliners and has finalized negotiations for an additional 150 Boeing 737 MAX jets, pending engine talks. This announcement follows a meeting between Turkish President Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Turkish carrier aims to significantly enhance its international presence, recently acquiring a minority stake in Spain's Air Europa to outmaneuver rivals like Lufthansa and Air France-KLM. The airline's strategic plan outlines fleet expansion to over 800 aircraft by 2033.

Negotiations continue with engine manufacturers Rolls-Royce and GE Aerospace, alongside CFM International, for these acquisitions. Turkish Airlines shares saw a slight rise in Istanbul trading following the announcement, underscoring investor confidence in the airline's ambitious growth plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

