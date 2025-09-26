Turkish Airlines Soars with Major Boeing Deal

In a landmark decision, Turkish Airlines has committed to purchasing 75 Boeing 787 Dreamliners and has finalized negotiations for an additional 150 Boeing 737 MAX jets, pending engine talks. This announcement follows a meeting between Turkish President Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Turkish carrier aims to significantly enhance its international presence, recently acquiring a minority stake in Spain's Air Europa to outmaneuver rivals like Lufthansa and Air France-KLM. The airline's strategic plan outlines fleet expansion to over 800 aircraft by 2033.

Negotiations continue with engine manufacturers Rolls-Royce and GE Aerospace, alongside CFM International, for these acquisitions. Turkish Airlines shares saw a slight rise in Istanbul trading following the announcement, underscoring investor confidence in the airline's ambitious growth plans.

