Italy's Landmark Antitrust Fines Shake Oil Industry

The Italian antitrust regulator has issued a total of over 936 million euros in fines to Eni, ExxonMobil-owned Esso, and four other companies for operating a cartel to manipulate biofuel component prices in the truck fuel market from 2020 to 2023.

Italy's antitrust watchdog has imposed substantial penalties on major oil corporations, accusing them of operating a cartel to restrict competition in the truck fuel market. Eni, alongside five other firms, faces a combined fine exceeding 936 million euros, marking a significant stance in regulating the sector.

The companies, including Eni, ExxonMobil-owned Esso, Ip, Q8, Saras, and Tamoil, were found guilty of artificially inflating the biofuel component of truck fuel. This component's price saw a dramatic surge, rising from approximately 20 euros per cubic metre in 2019 to around 60 euros in 2023.

The investigation, described as "complex" by the antitrust authority, was initiated following a whistleblower's alert. Fines varied across companies, with Eni receiving the largest at 336 million euros, while Saras was fined 44 million euros. Attempts to obtain comments from Eni and IP were unsuccessful.

