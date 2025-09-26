Left Menu

Tragic End: Teenager's Desperate Act Raises Alarms

A 17-year-old girl named Ritu Bharti allegedly took her life by hanging herself at home. The police have launched an investigation, aiming to determine the motive behind her tragic decision. Ritu lived with her aunt in Revati town while her parents worked in Delhi.

A 17-year-old girl, identified as Ritu Bharti, allegedly ended her life by hanging herself at her residence, Revati town police reported. The incident occurred on Thursday evening in Kuanpipar village.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Fahim Qureshi, Bharti's parents are employed in Delhi, leaving her under the care of her aunt. Authorities are working diligently to unravel the reasons behind her tragic decision.

Following standard protocol, police dispatched the body for postmortem analysis to gather more insights. The ongoing investigation seeks to shed light on the circumstances leading to the unfortunate incident.

