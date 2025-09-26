Tragic End: Teenager's Desperate Act Raises Alarms

A 17-year-old girl, identified as Ritu Bharti, allegedly ended her life by hanging herself at her residence, Revati town police reported. The incident occurred on Thursday evening in Kuanpipar village.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Fahim Qureshi, Bharti's parents are employed in Delhi, leaving her under the care of her aunt. Authorities are working diligently to unravel the reasons behind her tragic decision.

Following standard protocol, police dispatched the body for postmortem analysis to gather more insights. The ongoing investigation seeks to shed light on the circumstances leading to the unfortunate incident.

