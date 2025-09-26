Goa CM Honors TB Cunha, Applauds Bihar Progress Ahead of Election
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant commemorated TB Cunha on his death anniversary, recognizing his role in Goa's freedom struggle. Sawant also praised Bihar's development, highlighting its airport, and voiced confidence in a BJP victory in upcoming elections. He criticized Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Indian democracy.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant paid homage to TB Cunha, a notable Indian nationalist and anti-colonial activist, during a ceremony at Azad Maidan, Panaji, marking his death anniversary. Sawant hailed Cunha as a key figure in the Goa freedom struggle, emphasizing his lasting legacy.
Known as the 'Father of Goan nationalism', TB Cunha orchestrated early efforts against Portuguese rule in Goa. On a separate note, CM Sawant praised the transformation in Bihar ahead of the elections, particularly its airport, stating that it now meets international standards, reflecting notable development.
During his election campaign visit, Sawant is set to engage with party workers, expressing confidence in BJP's potential victory. Responding to Rahul Gandhi's comments on democracy, Sawant claimed that the most perilous times for Indian democracy occurred under Congress's rule. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
