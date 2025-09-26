Trump's Tariff Storm: Pharmaceuticals and Trade Wars
President Donald Trump has announced new tariffs, including 100% on branded drugs and 25% on heavy-duty trucks, as part of a strategy to protect U.S. manufacturing and national security. The move impacts global business and market sentiment, with pharmaceutical companies and trade partners awaiting further details.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 16:03 IST
In a recent announcement, U.S. President Donald Trump introduced significant new tariffs, aiming to safeguard the American manufacturing sector and strengthen national security.
The sweeping measures include a 100% duty on branded drugs and a 25% levy on heavy-duty trucks, effectively escalating ongoing trade tensions.
As businesses face heightened financial pressures, the global market response has been mixed, with notable declines in Asian pharmaceutical stocks amidst uncertainty over future trade impacts.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian delegation held constructive meetings with US government on various aspects of proposed trade deal: Statement.
SUTRA 2025: India Leads in Sustainable Trade and Inclusive Growth
India-US Trade Talks Forge Path to Agreement
Erdogan-Trump Meeting Yields 'Meaningful Progress' on Defense and Trade
India and US Forge Ahead with Bilateral Trade Talks Amid Tariff Tensions