Trump's Tariff Storm: Pharmaceuticals and Trade Wars

President Donald Trump has announced new tariffs, including 100% on branded drugs and 25% on heavy-duty trucks, as part of a strategy to protect U.S. manufacturing and national security. The move impacts global business and market sentiment, with pharmaceutical companies and trade partners awaiting further details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 16:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent announcement, U.S. President Donald Trump introduced significant new tariffs, aiming to safeguard the American manufacturing sector and strengthen national security.

The sweeping measures include a 100% duty on branded drugs and a 25% levy on heavy-duty trucks, effectively escalating ongoing trade tensions.

As businesses face heightened financial pressures, the global market response has been mixed, with notable declines in Asian pharmaceutical stocks amidst uncertainty over future trade impacts.

