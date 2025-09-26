Trump's Tariff Storm: Pharmaceuticals and Trade Wars

In a recent announcement, U.S. President Donald Trump introduced significant new tariffs, aiming to safeguard the American manufacturing sector and strengthen national security.

The sweeping measures include a 100% duty on branded drugs and a 25% levy on heavy-duty trucks, effectively escalating ongoing trade tensions.

As businesses face heightened financial pressures, the global market response has been mixed, with notable declines in Asian pharmaceutical stocks amidst uncertainty over future trade impacts.