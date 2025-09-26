Indian Navy's First Training Squadron Strengthens Maritime Ties in Mombasa

The Indian Navy's First Training Squadron, comprising INS Tir, INS Sujata, INS Shardul, and ICGS Sarathi, docked at Mombasa, Kenya on September 25. They were warmly received by the Kenya Navy, alongside India's Defence Advisor and Acting High Commissioner. This visit is part of a long-range training deployment in the Southwest Indian Ocean Region, after stops in Seychelles, Mauritius, Reunion, and Mozambique.

During their stay, naval personnel from both countries will engage in extensive professional and social exchanges. The program includes joint training sessions, Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX), and Passage Exercise (PASSEX). There will also be activities such as a joint yoga session and a combined performance by the Indian and Kenyan Navy Bands, along with community outreach initiatives in Mombasa.

The visit underlines a strong commitment to deepening maritime partnerships and collaborative ventures between the two navies. It reflects the spirit of MAHASAGAR - Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions, a shared goal to enhance regional security and growth through cooperation.