Trump's Tariff Tsunami: A New Era of Economic Tensions

President Trump announces substantial new import tariffs, affecting global businesses and pharmaceuticals. The move, intended to bolster U.S. manufacturing and security, disrupts supply chains and impacts international trade agreements. European, Japanese, and Swiss stakeholders react, amid warnings of rising prices and economic uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 16:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has unveiled a series of hefty new import tariffs, targeting various sectors and sending ripples through the global market landscape. On Thursday, President Donald Trump announced a 100% duty on branded pharmaceutical products alongside a 25% levy on heavy-duty trucks, all set to take effect next week.

This strategic move, aimed at fortifying the United States' manufacturing industry and national security, has sparked a wave of concern among global businesses already grappling with disrupted supply chains and mounting trade tensions. The announcement follows a history of substantial duties, some reaching 50%, targeting specific products like steel and impacting trading partners.

As investors and companies brace for the latest developments, Trump's administration is also negotiating trade agreements with the European Union, among others, to limit tariff impacts. While the pharmaceutical sector braces for changes, impacted countries like Japan and Switzerland remain engaged in ongoing discussions to mitigate potential economic fallout.

(With inputs from agencies.)

