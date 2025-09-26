Left Menu

Trump's New Tariff Blitz: A Trade War Intensifies

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced sweeping new import tariffs, including a 100% duty on branded drugs and 25% on heavy-duty trucks. Aimed at protecting U.S. manufacturing and national security, these measures continue to stir global economic tensions and have affected markets worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 17:32 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump

In a bold move to protect U.S. manufacturing and national security interests, President Donald Trump has announced new import tariffs, including a 100% levy on branded drugs and a 25% duty on heavy-duty trucks, effective next week.

The announcement further heats up the ongoing trade war, causing ripples across global markets. While Asian pharmaceutical stocks fell, European shares stabilized despite initial losses. Investors remain wary as Trump's tariffs threaten to escalate financial strains caused by disrupted supply chains and rising consumer prices.

With recent trade agreements facing strain due to new tariffs, Trump hasn't finalized a preliminary deal with the EU to cap tariffs at 15%. Meanwhile, foreign policy tools are now in play as Trump seeks to revitalize U.S. furniture production by imposing hefty duties on imports of kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities.

