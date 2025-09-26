Left Menu

Waaree Energies Faces US Investigation Over Solar Import Duties

Waaree Energies, a major Indian solar module manufacturer, is under US investigation for allegedly evading solar import duties. The company pledges to cooperate, emphasizing its significant US manufacturing ambitions. Waaree's US subsidiary is expanding its Texas facility and has recently acquired Meyer Burger's assets to boost US operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 17:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Waaree Energies, a leading Indian solar module producer, announced ongoing cooperation with the US government's investigation into alleged evasion of import duties on solar products.

The company views the US as a crucial piece of its ambitious expansion strategy, underscored by its growing manufacturing presence there.

Waaree's subsidiary, Waaree Solar Americas, plans to double its Texas operation's capacity to 3.2 GW and recently acquired Meyer Burger's US assets to strengthen its US manufacturing footprint further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

