Waaree Energies Faces US Investigation Over Solar Import Duties
Waaree Energies, a major Indian solar module manufacturer, is under US investigation for allegedly evading solar import duties. The company pledges to cooperate, emphasizing its significant US manufacturing ambitions. Waaree's US subsidiary is expanding its Texas facility and has recently acquired Meyer Burger's assets to boost US operations.
Waaree Energies, a leading Indian solar module producer, announced ongoing cooperation with the US government's investigation into alleged evasion of import duties on solar products.
The company views the US as a crucial piece of its ambitious expansion strategy, underscored by its growing manufacturing presence there.
Waaree's subsidiary, Waaree Solar Americas, plans to double its Texas operation's capacity to 3.2 GW and recently acquired Meyer Burger's US assets to strengthen its US manufacturing footprint further.
