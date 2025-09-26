Waaree Energies Faces US Investigation Over Solar Import Duties

Waaree Energies, a leading Indian solar module producer, announced ongoing cooperation with the US government's investigation into alleged evasion of import duties on solar products.

The company views the US as a crucial piece of its ambitious expansion strategy, underscored by its growing manufacturing presence there.

Waaree's subsidiary, Waaree Solar Americas, plans to double its Texas operation's capacity to 3.2 GW and recently acquired Meyer Burger's US assets to strengthen its US manufacturing footprint further.

