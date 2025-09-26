China's Central Bank Vows Monetary Policy Boost Amid Economic Challenges

China's central bank has announced plans to increase monetary policy adjustments and enhance the coordination between monetary and fiscal strategies. This move aims to support economic growth in light of complex global challenges, as revealed in the quarterly meeting summary released on Friday.

The central bank acknowledges steady progress in China's economy but notes several mounting challenges, including rising trade barriers. It emphasizes the need for an appropriately loose monetary policy and stronger counter-cyclical adjustments, harnessing both aggregate and structural tools effectively.

Efficient management of policy strength and implementation pace is crucial, according to domestic and international economic conditions. The central bank is committed to maintaining liquidity, increasing credit supply, and closely monitoring long-term yields in the bond market, all while fostering a stable economic growth environment.

