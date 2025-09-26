Left Menu

China's Central Bank Vows Monetary Policy Boost Amid Economic Challenges

China's central bank is set to boost monetary policy efforts and enhance collaboration with fiscal policies to bolster economic growth in response to a challenging external environment. Despite recent economic momentum, the bank acknowledges rising trade barriers and global uncertainties necessitate strategic monetary measures.

Updated: 26-09-2025 18:01 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's central bank has announced plans to increase monetary policy adjustments and enhance the coordination between monetary and fiscal strategies. This move aims to support economic growth in light of complex global challenges, as revealed in the quarterly meeting summary released on Friday.

The central bank acknowledges steady progress in China's economy but notes several mounting challenges, including rising trade barriers. It emphasizes the need for an appropriately loose monetary policy and stronger counter-cyclical adjustments, harnessing both aggregate and structural tools effectively.

Efficient management of policy strength and implementation pace is crucial, according to domestic and international economic conditions. The central bank is committed to maintaining liquidity, increasing credit supply, and closely monitoring long-term yields in the bond market, all while fostering a stable economic growth environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

